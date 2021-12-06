Simpson Grierson Announce Three New Partners

We’re pleased to announce that senior lawyers Bronwyn Heenan, Andrew Kirk and Mike Wakefield have been promoted to partnership, effective from 1 January 2022.

Bronwyn and Mike will join the partnership based out of our Wellington office, while Andrew will become a partner based in Christchurch.

Each of the newly promoted partners have reputations for delivering impeccable client service, and will add significant expertise to our national employment, commercial, and local government and environment practice groups.

Bronwyn Heenan, Employment

Bronwyn has significant experience in all aspects of employment law, with a focus on disciplinary and termination matters, mergers and acquisitions, and health and safety.

Bronwyn advises clients across the public and private sectors, as well as local government.

Andrew Kirk, Commercial

Andrew advises a range of clients on M&A, corporate structuring, joint ventures, infrastructure projects, commercial contracts, overseas investment, governance, regulatory compliance, and other commercial matters.

He specialises in projects and participants in the primary industries, commercial property, infrastructure, and insurance sectors.

Mike Wakefield, Local Government & Environment

Mike advises public and private sector clients on a broad range of strategic local government, resource management and regulatory matters.

He is an experienced litigator, and regularly appears before local authorities, the Environment Court and the High Court in relation to resource consent, plan change and designation appeals.

