Sir Bob Jones on Why Labour Will Lose the Next Election After Their Over-The-Top Pandemic Lockdown & Busy-Body Rules Create Havoc

He’s not known for holding back on his views, but Sir Robert Jones has taken to task the Government’s reaction to the pandemic, saying it will probably cost Labour the election and lead to massive economic pain, layoffs and business failures.

The government pursued a policy of “mindlessly aping Britain” with an array of nonsensical, busy-body rules.

He was, however, firm in the view that the resulting economic and social pain will lead to a change at the polls too when the savage recession, which he believes will lead to a depression, bites the country hard.

“By election time the Jacinda aura will be dead in the water as she learns the truth of another famous political adage, namely Enoch Powell’s correct but sad assertion that all political careers end in failure.”

The Busy-Body Rules

“Everyone other than company receivers will suffer. The tourist related businesses; hotels, flights, travel agents, motels etc. etc. employing circa 300,000 people are gone. That’s not the governments fault but all the more reason for some common-sense with the balance of our economy which was sadly lacking.

“Some economists are talking 10% unemployment. I hope that’s true but will be very happy if it’s only 25% although I expect for a time, an even higher figure.”

Writing in his blog, Sir Robert said he agrees with the IMF prediction of a 1030s style depression.

“Borrowing billions to dish out is no substitute for people working.

“The government should end the lockdown forthwith, stress the social distancing and hand-washing rules and try to minimise the damage. Then concentrate their protection efforts on the vulnerable, namely the elderly.”

