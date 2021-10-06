Six New Women Barristers Join Kate Sheppard Chambers

Virtual Chambers Kate Sheppard have announced six new members, Dr Alison Gordon, Clare Lenihan, Elana Geddis, Megan Ball, Dr Petra Butler, and Sarah Shaw.
Dr Alison Gordon (pictured) has recently returned from completing her doctorate at Forham Law School in New York and will join the Independent Bar shortly. Alison is based in Wellington and works with lawyers and clients around the country. She has expertise in public law, civil litigation, investigations, health and safety, professional disciplinary, and medico-legal matters.
Clare Lenihan specialises in environmental, conservation and public law and has over 25 years’ experience. Clare has represented a wide range of clients and has appeared in all Courts as lead or sole counsel. Although based in Southland, Clare has experience in regions from the far north to the deep south.
Elana Geddis has 25 years’ experience providing advice and representation on all aspects of public and public international law to clients in New Zealand and overseas. Elana is able to provide practical advice that makes sense in a real world context, taking account of surrounding political and strategic issues. She has a deep knowledge of government processes and is regularly instructed to develop solutions at the interface of law and policy.
Megan Ball has more than 20 years’ experience as a prosecutor, litigator and advisor in the public sector. She provides expert advice to government on complex legal and policy implementation issues, drawing on her experience across a broad range of statutory and regulatory frameworks. Megan has iwi affiliations to Whakatōhea, Te Arawa and Ngāi Tūhoe and is in her fourth year of studying te reo Māori.
Dr Petra Butler, Professor of Law at Victoria University, has over twenty years’ experience working in academia and law reform and nearly twenty years providing barristerial advice. Petra has substantial experience in human rights law, (international) commercial law, private international law, unjust enrichment, German law, and is also a law reform specialist.
Sarah Shaw has more than twenty years’ experience in public law and governance, environmental law and resource management, and local government. Based in Northland, she accepts instructions nationwide and travels regularly. Sarah is a skilled advocate and formidable negotiator, is an RMA Hearings Commissioner, and also has considerable expertise in regulatory drafting and statutory interpretation.
