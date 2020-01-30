Six Promotions at Anderson Lloyd

Powered by LawFuel – Anderson Lloyd has promoted one to senior associate and six to associate.
SENIOR ASSOCIATE
Fiona McMillan, (left) who is based in Dunedin, she specialises in employment and education law. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, she was a primary school teacher, giving her a deep understanding of legal issues affecting schools.
ASSOCIATE
Steve O’Dea, who is based in Auckland, advises on a wide range of corporate and commercial matters and has particular expertise in infrastructure, construction, IP, and technology.
Lois Stone, who is a member of the property and private client team in Christchurch, has a focus on corporate and commercial, private client, property and development, and wills and estate administration matters.
Fiona Henderson is another member of the property and private client team in Christchurch. She specialises in residential and commercial property transactions, subdivisions, commercial leasing and property matters affecting irrigation schemes.
Sam Buchan, who is part of the firm’s corporate and commercial team based out of the Dunedin, is an expert on commercial contracts, M&A, infrastructure and construction, IP, and corporate advisory.
James Cowan, a Dunedin-based member of the litigation and employment team, is focused on employment law, health and safety, and general civil litigation. He has particular expertise in advising on and conducting employment investigations.
Laura McPhail, a member of the firm’s corporate and commercial team based out of the Queenstown office, specialises in unique business structures and commercial deals. She is also known for her work on early stage, complex, property development projects.
