Slaughter and May Partner Leaves Following Internal Investigation

Slaughter and May financing partner Oliver Storey has left the firm following an investigation and advice from the firm’s London office to the Solicitors Regulation Authority about the matter.

Senior partner Steve Cooke made the announcement about the departure adding:

“We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our partners and staff. If these standards are called into question, we will not hesitate to investigate promptly and take whatever action is required.”

Storey studied PPE at Oxford University and joined the firm in 2006.