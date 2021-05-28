Slaughter & May Announce Ambitious Diversity and Inclusion Targets for Partners

==> List your law role on the LawFuel Network
- By the end of 2027, a minimum of 40% of the firm’s equity partner promotions globally will be women.
- Between May 2020 and April 2025, a minimum of 15% of equity partner promotions in London and Brussels will be from ethnic minority backgrounds.
David Wittmann, Slaughter and May Practice Partner, said: “We need a proportionate diversity mix and to recruit and promote from the widest possible pool of talent. This is vital to the sustained success of the firm.
“The targets are an important signal of our intent to do better; they aim to ensure we are identifying talent and doing what we can to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed at the firm. They will allow us to measure and track progress, and facilitate a dialogue within the firm about the behaviours and processes that can impact the diversity we seek.”
The firm implemented the gender diversity target internally from 2018 and has since been working to promote a minimum of 40% women to partner level. The number will be tracked in two five year cohorts from 2018 until 2027, with the average number of female partner promotions over the last four years exceeding the target, at 44%. The firm implemented the ethnic minorities target internally from last year, and 15% of promotions in 2020/21 have been of ethnic minorities into the partnership.
The targets have taken into account gender and ethnicity data from the firm and the wider market, which shows greater disparities in career outcomes for these demographics. These factors, along with analysis of how the structure, processes and culture at Slaughter and May work, have helped set these targets.
Slaughter and May Head of Responsible Business and Inclusion, Uzma Hamid-Dizier, said: “We recognise that greater transparency about these targets is an important step in achieving them as it’s a sign of commitment. We’re using this opportunity to tell everyone – employees, clients, and the wider market – that this is important to us. We’ve identified a number of actions that we are taking in support of them. They are certainly ambitious but also achievable.
“While the targets work to address the balance of the partnership at junior level, the firm has also taken steps to review representation at more senior levels. For example, in 2018, the partnership undertook an extensive review of how Board roles are filled and as a result from last year, female partners make up five of 11 of the Partnership Board members.”
“The aim of the targets is to retain and promote high quality lawyers, whilst also identifying diverse talent and ensuring the opportunity to succeed at the firm.” says David Wittmann. “We are fully committed as a partnership to achieve these targets.”
