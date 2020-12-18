Slaughter & May Signs Deal To Remain at One Bunhill Row

Slaughter and May announces today that it has signed heads of terms to renew the lease at its current London headquarters, One Bunhill Row, following the expiry of its current lease in 2026. The firm has occupied the premises since 2002.

Slaughter and May’s Executive Partner, Paul Stacey, said, “We completed an extensive search of potential properties across Central London, carefully examining a number of options. As a result of what was a thorough process, the partners have decided that One Bunhill Row remains the right premises for us. The building is an important part of our identity and is recognised as such by our staff, clients and all those connected with the firm”.