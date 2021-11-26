Squire Patton Boggs Expands International Disputes Resolution Practice

Squire Patton Boggs continues the expansion of its International Dispute Resolution (IDR) Practice with the addition of Timi Balogun, an Africa projects and disputes specialist, who joins the firm in London as a partner.

Mr. Balogun has extensive experience in dispute resolution and international arbitration, acting for African governments, state entities and national oil and gas companies in high-profile disputes. He recently represented the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in commercial arbitration proceedings regarding disputes over oil lifting entitlements and was part of a team of lawyers that defended Nigeria in efforts to resist the recognition of a US$10 billion award in favor of P&ID, a BVI entity. He equally successfully defended a Nigerian state entity in enforcement proceedings brought in respect of a Nigerian arbitration award before the Technology and Construction Court in the UK.

Mr. Balogun also specializes in the development and financing of infrastructure projects, including upstream oil and gas projects, government tenders and public private partnerships (PPPs), and commercial transactions in sub-Saharan Africa. He is recognized by The Legal 500 EMEA as an “expert based abroad for Ghana” and “skilled in infrastructure” for his work representing Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. He has also recently been recognized by The Legal 500 UK 2022 as “impressively analytical and presenting otherwise complex legal issues in a simple and concise manner”.

Mr. Balogun spent six years as General Counsel of The Infrastructure Bank (TIB), formerly the Urban Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, in Abuja, before joining Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle in London in 2015, where he was later promoted to partner. While with TIB, Mr. Balogun worked on major infrastructure projects in Nigeria and overseas, supervising development loans, project finance and fund management in a wide range of sectors, such as transportation, power and renewable energy, waste management, housing, municipal services and water supply.

A law graduate of the University of Ife in Nigeria, Mr. Balogun also has a Masters in Law from the University of Lagos. He was admitted to practice in Nigeria in 1995, and in England and Wales in 2003.

“We are delighted to welcome Timi to the firm,” said Stephen Anway, global co-leader of the IDR Practice. “Timi’s experience in complex international dispute resolution, particularly representing states and state-owned entities, makes him a significant addition to our London team and to our market-leading practice globally.

“As one of the fastest growing arbitration practices, with new team members in Paris, Singapore, New York, Milan and Brussels, we have the strength in key locations to support clients with their most important cases.”

Peter F. Stewart, co-coordinator of the Squire Patton Boggs Africa Practice, said, “Timi is a rare commodity. In addition to his disputes expertise, he is a skilled and experienced project finance practitioner with a strong in-house counsel background. He is also qualified in both the UK and Nigeria, operating at a high-level in both jurisdictions and globally. All of these qualities, combined with his deep knowledge of energy projects, make him a natural to take on a leadership role in our Africa practice and serve as a great asset for our clients.”

Jane Haxby, managing partner of the London office, added, “Timi is a great addition with expertise spanning a number of our teams, including our dynamic Africa Practice, led by Peter Stewart and Galileo Pozzoli, both of whom have worked directly with Timi previously. Timi will play a key role with Peter and Galileo in developing our involvement in more projects with African clients.”

Squire Patton Boggs was named “International Arbitration Practice of the Year” by Law360 in 2020. The firm is also recognized as a GAR 30 firm in Global Arbitration Review’s prestigious annual ranking of the top 30 international arbitration practices in the world.