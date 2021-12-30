STATEMENT OF U.S. ATTORNEY DAMIAN WILLIAMS ON THE VERDICT IN U.S. V. GHISLAINE MAXWELL

Bishop Tutu's Stand Against Injustice Bishop Desmond M. Tutu, who died in recent days, had used his pulpit and uplifting oratory to help remove apartheid in South Africa, following which he became a leading advocate of peaceful reconciliation in the country. His legacy of fighting injustice is something that applies to lawyers in particular, including those who witness unfairness or […]

5 Tips To Help Graduate Lawyers When starting a career in legal practice, there are a handful of things that all graduate lawyers should be aware of, writes Selina Nikoloudakis. I have five tips for graduates as they embark upon a career in law: Know what you don’t know When you first start practising, the tasks you will be asked to […]

Why Nerdy-Sounding Science Grads Can Make Great Lawyers Sian Ashton has a geology degree and believes her science background has hugely assisted in her role as a lawyer - explaining things clearly and without the wordy explanations that come so easily to most lawyers.Science graduates can make great lawyers and the ability of lawyers with skills in science and maths has long been […]

What Do Successful Lawyers Do That Others Don't? Here Are 9 things that make the difference When we looked at one of the key law forums on Quora, the massive Q&A site, we checked one of the most commonly asked questions - what do successful lawyers do that others don't do? The most-read answer to that question came from Andrew Weill a leading tax lawyer from Weill & Mazer who provided […]