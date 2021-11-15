Steve Bannon Indictment – But A Hard One To Litigate

Bannon is facing two counts of contempt of Congress relating to his failure to appear at a deposition and for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents. The inquest also warned former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, that it may also refer him to the Department of Justice for his failure to appear.

If Bannon is convicted, he could face up to a year in federal prison and a fine of US$100,000. However, contempt of Congress is a difficult charge to litigate. The last successful conviction was in 1974 against a conspirator in the Watergate scandal. This is the first time since 1983 that someone has been charged with this offence.