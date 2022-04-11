Stroock Continues IP Growth, Hires Alesha Dominique to Lead Trademark Group

April 11, 2022 – Powered by lawFuel – Stroock today welcomed Alesha Dominique in Los Angeles as head of the Trademark group and partner in the Intellectual Property practice.

Alesha’s appointment further expands Stroock’s IP capabilities and represents the firm’s fourth lateral partner hire this year. Last month, Stroock welcomed David Barr as co-chair of the Patent Litigation group, as well as tax partner Gary Silber. Stroock also welcomed Tom Firestone as co-chair of the White Collar & Internal Investigations group in February.

“Alesha’s demonstrated success handling high-profile and significant trademark matters, as well as other IP litigation matters, greatly bolsters our ability to continue protecting clients’ rights across various IP disciplines,” said Alan Klinger, Stroock’s Co-Managing Partner.

Her significant litigation experience, which includes serving as a first-chair litigator, also spans patent, copyright, false advertising and unfair competition matters before federal courts across the country, including the U.S. International Trade Commission and U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Alesha’s experience ranges from representing a major international luxury goods manufacturer in a contributory trademark infringement suit against a leading online marketplace to representing global technology companies in an ITC patent infringement investigation involving Power-over-Ethernet products. She previously served as chair of the Trademark Prosecution group at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, LLP where she also managed global trademark portfolios and advised clients on the selection, use, registration, enforcement, and licensing of trademarks and represented clients before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).

“Beyond being a strong litigator, Alesha is a leader who will be critical to the growth of the trademark group and larger IP practice,” said Jeff Keitelman, Stroock’s Co-Managing Partner. “We’re thrilled to welcome another top attorney to the firm as we continue to expand strength across key areas.”

“Stroock provides an exciting opportunity for me to expand my practice and further build out the trademark team so we can meet the growing needs of protecting clients’ assets,” said Alesha.

Alesha earned her J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and her B.S. from Howard University.