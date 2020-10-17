Taranki Law Firm Merger To Create 55-Staff Firm

Two of New Plymouth’s oldest law firms are to merge next year, involviong over 50 staff between them.
RMY Legal, which has five partners, is to merge with Billings Lawyers, a four partner/director firm, are to merge next April a joint statement from the firms announced.
“We both share similar values and have highly experienced and well-regarded lawyers and staff,” they said.
“This merger into one new law firm will help us strengthen out people-focused culture.”
Among the largest firms in Taranaki are Govett Quilliam, with seven partners and Auld Brewer (5 partners).
