Tech Partner Joins Duncan Cotterill Taking Firm Partner Number to 49

Duncan Cotterill have been joined by technology and privacy lawyer Peter Fernando.

Fernando is based in the firm’s Christchurch office, according to the Duncan Cotterill press release.

“This is a period when many organisations are increasingly cloud-based, recognising the need to integrate various existing systems with new platforms, often using multiple suppliers under several licences and agreements. This can be extremely complex to arrange. I really enjoy helping clients on both sides – vendors and customers – negotiate and implement contracts to make the most of modern technologies and create the best outcomes for their organisation,” Fernando said.

Also an expert on privacy law and cyber risk, he helps clients manage privacy and cyber incidents and threats and to understand their obligations under the Privacy Act 2020 and related codes.

Duncan Cotterill chair Richard Lang said technology law was an area of strategic growth for the firm, reflecting the needs of its clients as they tackle complex technical requirements and echoing the growth of the New Zealand technology sector to challenge our traditional reliance on agriculture and tourism.

Fernando’s appointment will increase Duncan Cotterill’s partnership to 49 partners, expanding the firm to more than 310 people, operating from offices in Auckland, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, and Queenstown.