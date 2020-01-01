Tech Service Software for Lawyers: Pivotal Acquisition Corp. Completes Merger with KLDiscovery

NEW YORK & MCLEAN, Va.–Powered by LawFuel -Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (“Pivotal” or the “Company”), a public investment vehicle, and KLDiscovery (“KLD”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services, announced today the closing of their previously announced merger and the issuance of $200 million in convertible debentures. In connection with the consummation of the merger, the combined company was renamed KLDiscovery Inc.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges.

The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

About Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Pivotal Acquisition Corp., a public investment vehicle, is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal’s securities were quoted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PVT, PVT WS and PVT.U. For more information, visit www.pivotalac.com.

