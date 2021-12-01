Telstra Legal taps Checkbox process automation to support high-value operating model

Telstra’s lawyers leverage no-code automation tools to design and create EngageLegal, a digital front door for legal apps and services

Sydney, Australia – December 2, 2021 – Checkbox’s business process automation (BPA) platform has helped Telstra’s legal team design and create a digital front door for all legal engagements, allowing the telecommunications provider to restore thousands of hours in productivity, and increase lawyers’ capacity to focus on strategic counsel, negotiation, and other complex work.

Checkbox gives Telstra Legal a full suite of no-code app development features in a single platform. Lawyers can build feature-rich legal apps and services through an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop user interface, eliminating extensive manual processes and legacy workflows.

Telstra initially deployed Checkbox to automate a handful of specific processes, with the effectiveness of the platform inspiring Telstra’s lawyers to scale up and use it to develop the digital front door for legal requests, an app named Engage Legal.

Engage Legal allows business stakeholders – other Telstra employees – to provide information to the legal department through a guided questionnaire covering all potential scenarios. Engage Legal then uses that data to route the client to the appropriate resource, whether that’s an automated self-service tool, or a lawyer.

Many of the automated self-service tools recommended by Engage Legal have also been created with Checkbox, including non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), variation and novation agreements, and memorandums of understanding (MoU). Over time, Telstra Legal team will continue to investigate the automation of more complicated agreements, such as its standard technology procurement contracts.

Telstra’s lawyers are also looking at how to reduce the effort involved in answering repeat questions about process or legal issues. By leveraging Checkbox to build apps that automate these processes, Telstra can efficiently get instructions, look for patterns and provide automated guidance.

Checkbox has helped modernise how Telstra’s legal team works, and the company has expanded its use.

For example, Telstra HR has developed an app with Checkbox that has automated thousands of employment agreements, including new contracts as departments and roles change. Employees can now complete their contracts through a secure digital portal, pre-populated with information for their role, and a cover letter containing advice from HR experts to make the process simple. This has enabled Telstra HR to meet time-sensitive deadlines while improving the employee experience when engaging with HR processes.

“Like their professional services counterparts, legal teams are transforming, and having a tool which is intuitive is a defining characteristic to ensure it’s used by both the legal team and their business clients,” said Evan Wong, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Checkbox. “As Telstra Legal takes an increasingly strategic role in an expanding enterprise, Checkbox’s no-code process automation allows it to focus on the high-value and complex work, with the assurance the grunt work is being completed.”

About Checkbox

Checkbox is an award-winning, no-code software platform which allows users to build their own business solutions that automate high-volume, low-value expert tasks and free up employees to focus on higher value and strategic work. Apps are built using Checkbox’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface, which requires no technical knowledge. This empowers users to create and deploy apps in hours, not months, without writing a single line of code. For more information, visit www.checkbox.ai.