The Latham & Watkins Partners Who Made the CRAINS Notable Women in Law List

Mary Alexander

Crain’s Chicago Business has named Chicago partners Mary Rose Alexander, Cathy Birkeland, Caroline Reckler, and Terra Reynolds to its 2020 Notable Women in Law list in recognition of their exceptional professional achievements and dedication to civic, philanthropic, and mentoring activities.

Mary Rose Alexander, Global Chair of both Latham’s Environmental Litigation Practice and Women Enriching Business Committee, helps Fortune 500 companies overcome high-stakes legal challenges. As highlighted in a profile published by Crain’s, Mary Rose in the last 18 months has secured major trial victories and resolved class actions for a number of clients. She is also leading the firm’s efforts on many initiatives designed to promote women in the profession and serves as an advisor to nonprofit Equal Justice Works, having served on its Board for more than a decade.

Cathy Birkeland, Chicago Office Managing Partner and former Global Co-Chair of the Capital Markets Practice, advises clients on sophisticated capital markets and spin-off transactions, corporate governance, and securities law matters. As highlighted in a profile published by Crain’s, this year Cathy has advised on a number of high-profile IPOs and other capital raising transactions. She is also leading Latham’s Chicago Taskforce for the Commitment to Racial Justice & Equality, which is dedicated to fighting racial injustice and promoting equality through pro bono efforts.

Caroline Reckler, Chair of Latham’s Chicago Finance Department, is a nationally recognized bankruptcy lawyer, advising debtors around the world on all aspects of restructuring and special situations. As highlighted in a profile published by Crain’s, Caroline has been at the helm of numerous recent high-profile Chapter 11 proceedings and other restructurings and special situations. She previously led the firm’s Women Enriching Business Committee in Chicago and remains involved in its programming. Additionally, Caroline serves as guardian ad litem with Chicago Volunteer Legal Services and as pro bono counsel for nonprofit A Better Chicago.

Terra Reynolds, Co-Chair of the Chicago Litigation & Trial Department and Vice Chair of Latham’s Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Group, represents clients in white collar criminal defense, internal and government investigations, and complex litigation matters. As highlighted in a profile published by Crain’s, Terra, a former federal prosecutor, this year successfully resolved four years of litigation against her client and its subsidiaries, which had faced allegations of False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute violations. Terra co-leads the Chicago chapter of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association.