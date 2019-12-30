The LawFuel Power List – The 50 Most Powerful Lawyers in New Zealand in 2020

The 2020 edition of LawFuel’s Power List has identified New Zealand’s most powerful, 50 lawyers.
The fifth edition of one of LawFuel’s most-read features has brought together the power players in the New Zealand legal profession from senior silks to former jurists, from leading civil servants to corporate lawyers.
Developed through interviews with leading corporate lawyers, barristers and other legal leaders LawFuel’s Power List shows the increasing pace of change in the profession and the elevation of powerful women lawyers, despite their numbers remaining at one third the number on the total list.
