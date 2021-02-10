The Lawyer And The Zoom Cat Filter Mishap – “I’m not a cat”, he says

Zoom has been the big boom for the pandemic, but a recent Zoom filter mishap with a US lawyer has seen what can happen when the Zoom ‘cat’ filter – or any filter, actually – is not switched off.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” a voice can be heard saying, while a kitten’s face is talking, after the filter was addressed by the judge during a court proceeding.

A video clip widely shared on social media Tuesday showed lawyer Rod Ponton participating in a court hearing, unfortunately with an animal filter on and which he was unable to turn off.

The virtual court proceedings happened in Brewster County, Texas, in the 394th Judicial District Court. The judge, Roy Ferguson, shared the clip on Twitter himself.

“Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings,” Ferguson says in the video.

As Ferguson attempts to help a confused and flustered Ponton-turned-cat, Ponton even said he was prepared to continue with the feline filter.

“IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off,” Ferguson tweeted.