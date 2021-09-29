The ‘Virgin’ Lawyer Behind The New Zealand Banking Class Action

Scott Russell doesn’t necessarily come across as a big ticket litigator, but he has a potentially billion dollar claim to handle now and has the cred to pull it off, particularly with his well funded backing from the litigation funders on both sides of the Tasman.
A former Bell Gully lawyer, Russell moved to London where he worked for Ashursts and later became inhouse counsel at Virgin Media before moving to the Commerce Commission and then launching his own firm as a commercial litigator and mediator.
The litigation launched this week, funded by litigation funders on both sides of the Tasman, is one of the largest in New Zealand and follows a Commerce Commission settlement with the ANZ and ASB banks over their non disclosure breaches.
Scott also has a strong academic background in both business and law having completed an LLB (Hons), a BCom (Economics) where he received the Auckland University Senior Prize as top student and more recently having completed an MBA at Auckland University.
His law firm carries a client list that would make most Big Law firms blush: Virgin (of course), Air New Zealand, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and others.
No mention of ANZ or ASB.