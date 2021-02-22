The Legal 500 – Who Are 2021 New Zealand Power Law Firms on The Legal 500 Rankings?

Watch For LawFuel’s Power List 2021 – Arriving Soon
The Legal 500 is regarded by many as one of the UK’s top law firm and lawyer ranking guide and its latest rankings have a relatively vast number of New Zealand law firms and lawyers ranked according to their expertise, including their ‘Hall of Fame’ members.
The 2021 Legal 500 has identified what LawFuel terms the ‘Golden Triangle’ firms of Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp and Russell McVeagh (tagging them the much less descriptive ‘Big 3’ of New Zealand law.
In terms of size the ‘Big 3’ are matched by Buddle Findlay, MinterEllisonRuddWatts and Simpson Grierson, but DLA Piper and Dentons Kensington Swan are close behind.
In terms of the boutique firms that have increasingly made their presence felt in the New Zealand legal market, the Legal 500 identifies several in the key areas. Among the top rankings –
Corporate and commercial –
Harmos Horton Lusk and Flacks & Wong
Dispute Resolution –
LeeSalmonLong and Gilbert Walker
Insurance –
Fee Langstone and Robertsons
Employment
SBM Legal, Dundas Street and Kiely Thompson Caisley
IP
AJ Park
The directory notes that Lowndes has ceased trading, as we have reported, with the firm now part of Tompkins Wake.
The Law Firm Leaders
Banking & Finance
The number 1 list includes –
Bell Gully, Buddle FIndlay, Chapman Tripp, Mayne Wetherell, MinterEllisonRuddWatts
The ‘Hall of Fame’ members in the category include –
David Wetherell, Mayne Wetherell
David Mcpherson, Bell Gully
Guy Lethbridge, Russell McVeagh
Murray King, Bell Gully
Peter Owles, Buddle FIndlay
Ross Pennington, Chapman Tripp
Will Tipping, Mayne Wetherell
Competition Law
No. 1 List –
Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Russell McVeagh
(No ‘hall of fame for this group)
Corporate & M&A
No. 1 List –
Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts. Russell McVeagh, Simpson Grierson
Hall of Fame –
Andrew Harmos, Harmos Horton
Brynn Gilbertson, Bell Gully
Cathy Quinn, MinterEllisonRuddWatts
John Strowger, Chapman Tripp
Intellectual Property
AJ Park
Chapman Tripp
Hudson Gavin Martin
Simpson Grierson
Hall of Fame –
Christopher Young, MinterEllisonRuddWatts
John Glengarry, Buddle Findlay
Mark Gavin, Anthony Harper
Matt Sumpter, Chapman Tripp
Richard Watts, Simpson Grierson
Jason Rudkin-Binks, Hudson Gavin Martin
Property and Construction
Bell Gully
Chapman Tripp
Dentons Kensington Swan
MinterEllisonRuddWatts
Russell McVeagh
Simpson Grierson
Hall of Fame
Alan Paterson, Anderson Lloyd
Andrew Petersen, Bell Gully
Greg Towers, Simpson Grierson
John Meads, Dentons Kensington Swan
Matthew Carroll, Chapman Tripp
Ross Pickmere, MinterEllisonRuddWatts
Ed Crook, Russell McVeagh
Andrew Monteith, MinterEllisonRuddWatts
Greg Thompson, Thompson Blackie Biddle
For more information on the Legal 500 check the website here
