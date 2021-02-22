The Legal 500 – Who Are 2021 New Zealand Power Law Firms on The Legal 500 Rankings?

The Legal 500 is regarded by many as one of the UK’s top law firm and lawyer ranking guide and its latest rankings have a relatively vast number of New Zealand law firms and lawyers ranked according to their expertise, including their ‘Hall of Fame’ members.

The 2021 Legal 500 has identified what LawFuel terms the ‘Golden Triangle’ firms of Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp and Russell McVeagh (tagging them the much less descriptive ‘Big 3’ of New Zealand law.

In terms of size the ‘Big 3’ are matched by Buddle Findlay, MinterEllisonRuddWatts and Simpson Grierson, but DLA Piper and Dentons Kensington Swan are close behind.

In terms of the boutique firms that have increasingly made their presence felt in the New Zealand legal market, the Legal 500 identifies several in the key areas. Among the top rankings –

Corporate and commercial –

Harmos Horton Lusk and Flacks & Wong

Dispute Resolution –

LeeSalmonLong and Gilbert Walker

Insurance –

Fee Langstone and Robertsons

Employment

SBM Legal, Dundas Street and Kiely Thompson Caisley

IP

AJ Park

The directory notes that Lowndes has ceased trading, as we have reported, with the firm now part of Tompkins Wake.

The Law Firm Leaders

Banking & Finance

The number 1 list includes –

Bell Gully, Buddle FIndlay, Chapman Tripp, Mayne Wetherell, MinterEllisonRuddWatts

The ‘Hall of Fame’ members in the category include –

David Wetherell, Mayne Wetherell

David Mcpherson, Bell Gully

Guy Lethbridge, Russell McVeagh

Murray King, Bell Gully

Peter Owles, Buddle FIndlay

Ross Pennington, Chapman Tripp

Will Tipping, Mayne Wetherell

Competition Law

No. 1 List –

Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Russell McVeagh

(No ‘hall of fame for this group)

Corporate & M&A

No. 1 List –

Bell Gully, Chapman Tripp, MinterEllisonRuddWatts. Russell McVeagh, Simpson Grierson

Hall of Fame –

Andrew Harmos, Harmos Horton

Brynn Gilbertson, Bell Gully

Cathy Quinn, MinterEllisonRuddWatts

John Strowger, Chapman Tripp

Intellectual Property

AJ Park

Chapman Tripp

Hudson Gavin Martin

Simpson Grierson

Hall of Fame –

Christopher Young, MinterEllisonRuddWatts

John Glengarry, Buddle Findlay

Mark Gavin, Anthony Harper

Matt Sumpter, Chapman Tripp

Richard Watts, Simpson Grierson

Jason Rudkin-Binks, Hudson Gavin Martin

Property and Construction

Bell Gully

Chapman Tripp

Dentons Kensington Swan

MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Russell McVeagh

Simpson Grierson

Hall of Fame

Alan Paterson, Anderson Lloyd

Andrew Petersen, Bell Gully

Greg Towers, Simpson Grierson

John Meads, Dentons Kensington Swan

Matthew Carroll, Chapman Tripp

Ross Pickmere, MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Ed Crook, Russell McVeagh

Andrew Monteith, MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Greg Thompson, Thompson Blackie Biddle

