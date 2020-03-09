The Legal Aid List: The Million Dollar Law Firms

The law firms making the most from legal aid in the last reported year.

Top national legal aid recipients 2018/19

New Zealand’s legal aid bill last year was almost $180 million.

A total of 1247 legal aid providers were funded in the last reported year in New Zealand, with 0.6 per cent taking $1 million or more in legal aid payments.

The largest proportion of legal aid suppliers, over 28 per cent, received between $100,000 and $199,999.





1. Tamaki Legal (Auckland) – $1.95m



2. Cooper Legal (Wellington) – $1.75m



3. Lance Lawson (Rotorua) – $1.72m



4. Woodward Chrisp Lawyers (Gisborne) – $1.51m



5. Ebborn​ Law Ltd (Christchurch) – $1.24m

6. Te Mata Law (Hawkes Bay) – $1.21m

7. Annette Sykes (Auckland) – $1.18m

8. Thode Utting (Auckland) – $1.17m