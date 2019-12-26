The "Merry Christmas" Bank Robber Who Dished Out Stolen Cash & Then Went to Starbucks

Displaying the true spirit of Christmas, a ‘Merry Christmas’ bank robber in Colorado stole several thousand dollars from the Colorado Springs bank before running outside to yell “Merry Christmas” and throwing wads of stolen cash into the air.

The Police have not indicated just how much money the Christmas bank robber stole, but most of the money collected from the citizens strolling around downtown Colorado Springs returned the money to the bank.

An eyewitness told KKTV that the man, identified by police as 65-year-old David Oliver, left the bank, threw money into the air, shouted the holiday wishes, then went to a nearby Starbucks where he sat down and waited to be arrested.

He was arrested without trouble and whitout a weapon, although he reportedly indicated he had a weapon when robbing the Academy Bank nearby.

