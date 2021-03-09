The first UK barrister to be listed at his Chambers with the non-binary honorific without being gender-specific, has been achieved with a Twitter announcement of the non-binary breakthrough.
Oscar Davies referred to the ‘first’ on his Twitter account, saying he was the first “MX” on the Chambers’ wooden board –
Oscar Davies belongs to Lamb Chambers and his Chambers bio notes that he provides advice and representation pro bono via Advocate, the Bar’s national charity that helps members of public find free legal help from barristers.
He also works to permit social mobility at the bar, and is involved in FreeBar, an organisation which aims to promote diversity and inclusivity of LGBT+ members and staff at the Bar.
Post a Legal Job on the LawFuel Network
Support Independent Law News Here
- The Non-Binary Barrister – UK Chambers Chalks Up A Legal First
- Minters’ Dead CEO Walking In Wake Of the Law Firm’s Email Crisis
- Gigantic Stimulus Package Will Effect Lawyers, Too . . At Some Stage
- Corporate Lawyer Joins Clark Hill in Los Angeles
- US Attorney Sues Automobile Device Manufacturer EZ LYNK & Parties For Defeat Device Violation of Clean Air Act