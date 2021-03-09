The Non-Binary Barrister – UK Chambers Chalks Up A Legal First

The first UK barrister to be listed at his Chambers with the non-binary honorific without being gender-specific, has been achieved with a Twitter announcement of the non-binary breakthrough.

Oscar Davies referred to the ‘first’ on his Twitter account, saying he was the first “MX” on the Chambers’ wooden board –

Oscar Davies belongs to Lamb Chambers and his Chambers bio notes that he provides advice and representation pro bono via Advocate, the Bar’s national charity that helps members of public find free legal help from barristers.

He also works to permit social mobility at the bar, and is involved in FreeBar, an organisation which aims to promote diversity and inclusivity of LGBT+ members and staff at the Bar.

