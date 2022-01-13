The Norton Rose Global Partner Promotions

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 54 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2022.

The promotions span 11 global practice areas: litigation and disputes (18 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (10); banking and finance (9); intellectual property (4); employment and labor (3); tax (3); real estate (2); projects (2); antitrust and competition (1); bankruptcy, financial restructuring and insolvency (1); and information governance, privacy and cybersecurity (1). Twenty-three of the 54 promoted lawyers are women (43 percent).

Gerry Pecht, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Chief Executive, said:

“Congratulations to these outstanding individuals who represent the future of Norton Rose Fulbright on their well-deserved promotions. Our clients continually praise these rising stars for their industry knowledge, business acumen and innovative solutions. I am especially proud that women account for more than 40 percent of our partner promotions for the third straight year, aligning with our ongoing gender diversity target of 40 percent women in our overall partnership, leadership roles, lawyer promotions, lateral additions and senior business services hires.”

Promotion details, including lawyer name, practice and location, can be found below.

Australia

Canada

Germany

Hong Kong

Rachel Chan (corporate, M&A and securities, Hong Kong)

Daniel Ng (litigation and disputes, Hong Kong)

South Africa*

Paul Cartwright (litigation and disputes, Johannesburg)

United Kingdom

United States

*Lawyers in South Africa receive promotions to director instead of partner.