The Stealthy Tactic To Choose The Right SEO Keywords That is Guaranteed To Boost Your Law Firm SEO In The Next 30 Days

. . and yet hardly anyone is doing it

How do you choose the right keywords for SEO as a law firm marketer? Okay, we’ve got your attention on this, but what should you be doing here that really works and which very few – if any – law firms and others using online marketing efforts are actually doing?

It’s using a keyword approach to your online law firm marketing that will massively and easily boost your rankings and overall SEO.

It’s so simple, in fact, that you do wonder why this would not be done by website everywhere, but it remains an ‘under the radar’ approach that is ‘secret’ only by virtue of its simple, logical effectiveness.

It involves analyzing what keywords your law firm is currently ranking for in order to work out how to select the right keywords for SEO ranking.

This means using Google analytics or any other tool that permits you to readily pick up your firm’s keywords and to see where they rank.

If you are ranking for – say – a keyword term like ‘top personal injury lawyer Boise’, or ‘top defamation law firm Manchester’, then you can rank for the longer tail keywords related to those terms.

It is easier to rank for the longer tail keywords related to the ‘lead term’, than it is for the lead term for which you are already ranking.

So you can go to a free keyword tool, or sign up to a free trial on sites like SE Ranking.

You enter your website URL and look at all your website’s top traffic and what keywords are driving your rankings.

You then want to go your Google Search Console to see the terms that you are ranking for. Make a note of the keywords that you are ranking for and then head back to your keyword tool and enter those words.

You will receive recommendations of long tail keywords that are subsidiary keyword phrases to the main phrases and keywords that you’re currently ranking for. You can generate additional traffic from those terms by adding them into your existing article or articles on your site.

Rewrite your article providing the usual value and your page will rank for the top and subsidiary terms, as well as generating the new traffic from the new keyword terms and phrases.

You shouldn’t worry about long-tail phrases that appear to generate little traffic because one of the key secrets to developing decent, long term and high traffic numbers is to properly use long tail keyword terms.

The SEO value and the traffic you can generate using this keyword selection method is well worthwhile and in many ways better than simply dominating one key phrase that can see your top position toppled with a rival providing additional content at a later date.

Remember that choosing the right SEO keywords is not a scientific exercise, but one employing some basic tactics combined with your ability to use those long tail high value SEO keywords to best effect.

Within 30 days you will see a boost in ranking and longer term your selection of the keyword terms will provide valuable added web traffic to your site.