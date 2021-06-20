This Week’s Best 5 Law Jobs in New Zealand – Private Client Work For Wealthy Families To Crown Prosecution Opportunities for ‘Dynamic’ Lawyers and a Key Public Law Role in Auckland

New Zealand’s most interesting law jobs listed daily on the LawFuel Network
It’s been a busy week for law jobs on the LawFuel law jobs site with key jobs across the government, criminal, civil and commercial law arenas and an interesting role in private client work with a leading Auckland law boutique.
Representing private clients in private wealth management and issues affecting those with substantial assets has arisen for a role with an Auckland legal boutique. The job involves representing representing well-known families and individuals prominent in business, culture, sport and philanthropic circles. Some clients span multiple generations, others are internationally mobile.
In Hamilton, there is an opportunity for both junior and senior lawyers to work in Crown prosecution with applications sought from established trial lawyers, we also welcome applications from diligent and dynamic lawyers with other courtroom experience, who are interested in undertaking Crown prosecutions, regulatory work and asset recovery actions.
Russell McVeagh has two positions available in the banking and finance area working with top lawyers. The Partners David Weavers, Deemple Budhia and John Powell are consistently ranked as top of their field and you will receive full training and support to ensure success in these roles.
The Ministry of Transport has a key, deputy legal role that will play an important part in key infrastructure issues for New Zealand. As the government’s chief policy adviser on transport, the Ministry’s job is to ensure that our transport system supports a broad range of social, economic, and environmental outcomes, and is positively shaping New Zealand. This interesting role ensures you will play a part in that process.
A criminal law role in Auckland with Bloem Associates provides an aspiring, motivated criminal lawyer with the chance to develop your criminal law and litigation career in a supportive environment with plenty of challenging and interesting work.
Check the legal roles updated daily on New Zealand’s best and most extensive law jobs and news network.
You may list your own role at this link here.