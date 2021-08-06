This Week’s Top 5 New Zealand Law Jobs – From Intelligence Service to Postal Privacy and More

The changing dynamics of legal work means that law degrees continue to provide openings for lawyers well beyond just the law profession and this week’s New Zealand law jobs on LawFuel demonstrate that. In fact, with the major growth of in-house law roles and governmental, regulatory, business, social and other positions where a law qualification provides a major opening but not necessarily any sort of traditional law role, the opportunities abound.
Among this week’s top 5 law roles on the growing LawFuel law jobs network are two with the Security Intelligence Service, both of which provide interesting and challenging opportunities to develop a career involving the ever-important role of keeping us safe from both internal and external threats.
1.The first role with New Zealand Post and provides a major opportunity to work in the ever-important privacy arena. The role is for a Legal Compliance and Privacy Manager at NZ Post, which will involve the successful applicant in developing and implementing the group’s privacy and legislative compliance programme.
2. An opportunity to work with a busy barrister and litigator has arisen with Auckland barrister David Connor who is seeking a motivated lawyer of junior to intermediate experience to undertake a wide range of challenging, interesting and significant work. The chance to obtain key litigation experience working with a highly experienced lawyer is significant and a major opportujnity.
3. An insurance law opportunity has arisen with another new listing is an insurance role with one of New Zealand’s best specialist insurance firms. The job, Auckland-based, and you will be working on a wide range of disputes and complex litigation involving professional negligence & discipline, defective buildings, director liability, product and public liability claims, and indemnity disputes. Experience in insurance law and/or employment law will be a distinct advantage.
4. A legal adviser working with the New Zealand Intelligence Security Service is a unique opportunity that will also provide high level, interesting work including providing legal and risk management advice on stimulating and unique issues including warrants, human intelligence activity, covert collection capabilities, privacy, international and human rights law.
5. Building and construction law is a key area of activity in Christchurch and Lane Neave are looking for a solicitor with 4 to 6+ years PQE to join the firm’s national building and construction practice and have the opportunity to work alongside well-regarded and supportive Partners.
