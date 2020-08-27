Time For Australia To Take Their Terrorist Home, Says Winston Peters

Winston Peters has called upon Australia to take home the mosque shooter who was today sentenced to life imprisonment.
The New Zealand First Leader issued a press statement applauding the maximum sentence saying the judgement was the only one that matched “the depravity of the terrorist’s crimes against the Islamic community.”
“New Zealand First also believes this terrorist should be returned to the country that raised him.
“Now is the time for Australia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, to receive and carry out the terrorist’s sentence in Australia,” Mr Peters said.
“The Islamic community and all of New Zealand has already suffered enough without having to pay astronomical prison costs to keep him safe in our prison system.
