Top 5 Law Jobs in New Zealand on the LawFuel Jobs & News Network

The Royal Commission into Abuse in Care has heard some of the most heart-wrenching stories of child abuse and pure sadness in New Zealand. Earlier this year we read about Tyrone Marks first came to the attention of Social Welfare at the age of three. He was made a state ward at the age of nine and was in a number of boys’ homes until 16.

And so two of this week’s LawFuel Jobs’ top jobs are for roles with the important Abuse in Care Royal Commission.

This role may not be easy, but the Auckland-based role is extremely rewarding as it involves leading a team of solicitors in investigations, as well as assisting with legal analysis, document management, research and drafting.

A junior role with the Commission is another that provides great opportunity providing legal research and advice, including on public and administrative law issues, to the Solicitor Assisting, Senior Legal Advisor and the Public Hearings and Investigations team, as well as to Counsel Assisting and Commissioners as requested

Based in Cambridge this is a role seeking a lawyer with 2-4 years post qualified experience to service a growing client base.

A role with Duncan Cotterill’s busy Auckland office, who are seeking an ambitious lawyer to join their team supporting their growing, national client base.

This is a Hamilton-based role providing an exciting and challenging opportunity to work at the coalface of RMA reform as well as plan development and implementation. Federated Farmers provides the opportunity to be involved and lead processes from start to finish.

