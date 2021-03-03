“Tremendously Talented” Former Cravath Partner Johnny Skumpija Joins Sidley

Sidley Austin has taken on high profile former Cravath Capital Markets lawyer Johnny Skumpija in an announcement made today.

The Sidley press release is below:

New York – Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Johnny Skumpija, a leading capital markets lawyer, has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in its Capital Markets practice.

Mr. Skumpija advises corporate clients and financial institutions in a wide variety of capital markets matters. He has extensive experience with initial public offerings, direct listings and other equity financings, high-yield and investment-grade debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, direct listings, SPAC transactions, private equity matters, and liability management transactions. He also regularly advises companies with respect to governance, disclosure, and other general corporate matters.

“Johnny is a tremendously talented and versatile lawyer who has advised and worked with some of the biggest names on Wall Street and across corporate America,” said Ed Petrosky, global chair of Sidley’s Capital Markets practice and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “His well-rounded experience and skill set are impressive and will enhance our Capital Markets practice’s ability to serve clients and navigate complex transactions.

Johnny’s diverse experience and market-knowledge in capital markets and M&A span a broad spectrum of industries and sectors, including automotive, consumer, energy, healthcare, industrials, logistics and transportation, technology, and telecommunications.

“Johnny is a trusted legal adviser who is highly respected in the market and will be an integral part of our exceptionally capable and diverse Capital Markets practice in New York,” said Sam Gandhi, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “We remain committed to providing premium service and results to our clients, and Johnny’s arrival further solidifies our position as a premier transactional firm in the New York market.”

