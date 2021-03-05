Tributes Flow For Former NZLS President and ‘Good, Kind Man’ Jonathan Temm

Tributes have flowed for former Law Society president Jonathan Temm, 58, who died this week.

A Rotorua-based barrister who was appointed Queens’ Counsel in 2019, Jonathan Temm was a highly respected barrister and a popular member of the profession for his selflessness and humanity as much as for his service to the profession and his passionate advocacy.

He was married with three daughers.

Current NZLS president Tiana Epati said “Jonathan was incredibly generous with his time and always willing to help his fellow lawyers. When I took on the role as president, he was one of the first people who reached out and made sure I knew I could contact him at any time if I needed to talk about the pressures of the role.

“We have lost a leader, a great advocate and a good kind man,” she said.

The son of Justice Paul Temm QC, who died in 1997 and who also provided valuable advocacy and contribution to the profession, Jonathan Temm worked initially for Chapman Tripp before commencing work as a barrister defending and prosecuting many serious criminal cases.