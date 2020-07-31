UK Law Firm TLT Closes in On £100 Million Turnover Mark After Key Changes, Including Legal Service Delivery

Bristol-based TLT Solicitors law firm has closed in on the £100m mark in a year when the law firm elected its first new managing partner in almost two decades, according to a report in InsiderMedia.

In the year to 30 April 2020, revenue climbed by 13 per cent rise from £87.6m to £98.8m.

Growth across its focus sectors continues to drive the firm’s revenue increase, with major projects for financial services clients, supporting EV infrastructure and energy storage initiatives, significant work for central and local government, and major new client wins in the retail and digital sectors.

TLT managing partner John Wood (pictured above) said: “We had a strong year last year as we continued with our strategy to build expertise and scale in our specialist sectors and across our UK offices.

“Investment in our FutureLaw practice is a key part of that as we look at how we can deliver legal and other professional services more effectively for our clients, using innovations in technology and process improvements.

“Looking ahead, whilst of course our primary focus in the first part of this financial year is carefully managing the impact of the pandemic so that we come out of this period with the same momentum that we had coming in to it, we are not standing still.”

TLT also made some major management changes, with John Wood elected as the first new managing partner in 19 years.

David Pester takes on a new head of strategic growth role with partner Andrew Webber taking over from John Wood as head of corporate. Other key management changes were also made.

Headquartered in Bristol, TLT has UK offices in Belfast, Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

