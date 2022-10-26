UK Law Firm To Cut Unnecessary Travel For Its Lawyers

In a bid to reduce its carbon emissions, Shoosmiths said it would deduct funds from team travel each time its lawyers flew to a meeting, according a report in The Telegraph.
The firm’s objective is to encourage the firm’s more than 1,000 employees to consider alternatives to flying as the company aims to reduce its carbon emissions dramatically by 2025. The law firm, which has an estimated revenue of more than $200 million a year, will divert the money into a fund to help with its carbon reduction efforts.
The firm also intends paying bonuses for lawyers who join in the carbon-reduction effort.