UK Listed Law Firm Keystone Sets Up Office in Middle East

Keystone Law announces today that it has finalised the arrangements for its first office in the Middle East.

The establishment of Keystone Law Middle East LLP (“KLME”) has been now been approved by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), the award-winning international finance centre located in the heart of the UAE’s capital city, Abu Dhabi, where the firm’s new head office will also be based. A second office in the Emirate of Dubai is likely to follow due to strong interest from lawyers in the region who are looking to join the firm.

The firm will operate substantially the same business model as Keystone Law in the UK.

KLME will be led by Waseem Khokhar, who will act as Managing Partner. Waseem previously established PwC Legal in the Middle East and more recently led the growth of DWF’s Middle East offices up until 2018. He will be joined by Saleem Khokhar, who will be the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. Saleem was previously the Head of Equities at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Waseem Khokhar said: “The Middle East has a vibrant and diverse legal market, which is now prime for Keystone’s unique model offering independence and flexibility to experienced lawyers. We are currently in advanced discussions to recruit a number of excellent international lawyers to the firm.”