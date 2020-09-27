Uptime Legal’s JurisPage Brand Launches Comprehensive Marketing Offering for Law Firms: Legal Marketing 360™

Powered by LawFuel – Uptime Legal, the nation’s leading legal technology provider, today announced the launch of it’s all-in-one digital marketing service for law firms, Legal Marketing 360™

Legal Marketing 360 is an end-to-end marketing engine designed for a singular purpose: to generate new clients and cases for law firms.

For a long time, law firms have had to cast about when it comes to defining and executing their own marketing plan. As a result, law firm marketing plans are often ad-hoc, reactive and lacking an overarching, cohesive strategy.

What’s more, many Internet marketing agencies lack the knowledge of how to effectively market law firms, and often stick to their own go-to or favorite marketing service.

LEGAL MARKETING 360

Legal Marketing 360 includes everything a law firm needs to aggressively advertise its firm online. Uptime Legal has bundled the most effective digital marketing services into a program that will generate more traffic, more leads and more cases.

Legal Marketing 360 includes:

A beautiful, conversion-optimized law firm website (no up-front/design fee)

Ongoing Search Engine Optimization, including backlink generation

A Google Ads campaign with compelling landing pages

Ongoing long-form Content Generation

Facebook Advertising / Retargeting

Gated Content and Marketing Automation

Legal Marketing 360 includes all necessary website design, landing page design, copywriting and campaign – management. Each element of Legal Marketing 360 is designed and executed to complement the others, creating a – comprehensive, synergistic marketing service for law firms like no other.

“The legal industry has long been without a truly comprehensive and perfected marketing service,” said Calin Yablonski, Managing Director of JurisPage. “We think law firms deserve better. So we developed a program that includes everything we know to be effective, and nothing that isn’t.”

Learn more about Legal Marketing 360 at https://www.inboundlawmarketing.com/legal-marketing-360

ABOUT UPTIME LEGAL SYSTEMS

Uptime Legal Systems helps law firms manage and grow their practice by delivering world-class cloud, legal technology, and marketing services. Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for the past seven consecutive years: Uptime Legal is North America’s leading provider of legal technology services. As a full-spectrum provider, Uptime’s offerings include Private Cloud for law firms, Document Management, and Internet Marketing. Uptime is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

ABOUT JURISPAGE

JurisPage is Uptime Legal’s Internet Marketing agency. JurisPage provides digital advertising, Search Engine Optimization, Website Design and other marketing services exclusively to law firms.