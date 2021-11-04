US News Best Lawyers 2022

“For over three decades, U.S. News has provided the public with accurate and in-depth rankings on key institutions in society from higher education to hospitals and health systems,” says Morgan Felchner, executive editor at U.S. News. “Law firms serve a critical role in American life and ranking them is a key extension of our overall mission to help individuals make important life decisions.”

Firms included in the 2022 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America®, which recognizes 6% of lawyers practicing in the United States.

“We are proud that ‘Best Law Firms’ rankings continuously act as a top marker of distinction throughout the legal industry,” says Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. “The evaluation process for the 2022 ‘Best Law Firms’ publication has remained just as rigorous and discerning as it was when we created the publication 12 years ago.”

Achieving a tiered ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and regional-based scale. Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas. Additionally, one “Law Firm of the Year” was named in each nationally ranked practice area.

The 2022 rankings incorporate more than 8.2 million evaluations of more than 115,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms. More than 2,000 firms received a national law firm ranking this year.

National and metropolitan Tier 1 rankings will be featured in the physical edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms”, which will be distributed to more than 30,000 in-house counsels.

The 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” publication can be viewed online here and rankings can be viewed in their entirety by visiting bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

# # #

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS

Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

ABOUT “BEST LAW FIRMS”

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the field and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2022 ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that particular location and specialty.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.