Vice Chairs of Foley & Lardner IP Law Group

Courtenay Brinckerhoff is a partner and intellectual property lawyer in the Washington, D.C. office. Her practice focuses on assisting clients with all aspects of obtaining, defending, licensing, and enforcing patents and conducting freedom-to-operate and due diligence investigations. She is chair of the firm’s Associate Training & IP Policies and Procedures Committee, an active member of the firm’s PTAB Trials Practice and Life Sciences Industry Team, and serves as editor and primary author for Foley’s PharmaPatentsBlog.

Over the past 25+ years, Courtenay has represented clients before the U.S. Patent Office, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and has been involved in complex patent matters, including a four party interference, Inter partes Reexaminations, Inter partes Reviews and ANDA litigation.

Courtenay works with clients in diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals (chemical and biotechnological), human and animal food products, nutraceuticals and medical devices. She has particular experience with transdermal pharmaceutical products (patches, gels and liquids), oral dosage forms (including controlled/extended release formulations), enzyme-based technologies, diagnostic and therapeutic antibodies, active and passive immunization therapies, and personalized medicine.

***

Tianran (T.R.) Yan is a partner and intellectual property lawyer in the Washington, D.C. office. He has extensive experience in assisting clients with worldwide patent and trade secret protection strategies. His practice focuses on patent prosecution and counseling, due diligence investigation, patent portfolio management, patent enforcement and licensing, freedom-to-operate investigation and patent validity and infringement analyses.

T.R. has represented clients in a broad spectrum of technologies, including CRISPR genome editing, liquid biopsy, next-generation sequencing (NGS), bispecific and multispecific antibodies, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs), single-cell sequencing and analysis, ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering and regenerative medicine. He is a member of the firm’s Chemical, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Practice Group and the Life Sciences Industry Team.

One particular area of T.R.’s patent practice is post-grant proceedings. He has successfully represented clients in patent reexamination, reissue and inter partes review (IPR) proceedings. T.R. has also represented clients in IP due diligence investigation of technology companies. He has performed due diligence reviews for IP licenses, IP portfolio sales, corporate financing, investments, mergers and acquisitions.

T.R. has extensive experience counseling Chinese technology companies on strategic IP development and transactions in connection with their operation in the U.S. market.