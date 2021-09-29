Video has always been a tool for law firm marketing for some time – but it is far more than having screaming personal injury and DUI ads – great law firm marketing videos provide a powerful way to build your law firm’s profile and attracting new clients – if done properly.
Contents
- 0.1 Video has always been a tool for law firm marketing for some time – but it is far more than having screaming personal injury and DUI ads – great law firm marketing videos provide a powerful way to build your law firm’s profile and attracting new clients – if done properly.
- 1 The Video Marketing Statistics Tell The Story
- 2 Why Video Marketing for Lawyers?
- 3 What Sort of Video?
- 4 What Makes A Good Law Firm Video
- 5 4 Tips For Creating Standout Marketing Videos for Your Law Firm
- 6 4 Types of Videos Your Law Firm Can Create
- 7 8 Standout Law Firm Marketing Videos
- 8 1. Jones Days’ Law Recruitment Video
- 8.0.0.1 There can be a certain sameness to law recruitment videos, but Jones Day have really focused on the key question that lawyers seeking to work at the firm would want to know – Why work there. The lawyers discuss their firm experiences and why they joined, explaining the benefits and first year experiences.
- 9 2. Law Firm ‘About Us’ Video – Small Firm – Big Vision
- 10
- 11 3. Legal Explainer – What’s Happening in Your Area of Expertise?
- 11.0.0.1 This video from attorney Moumita Rahman is from the ‘hot’ immigration area where law changes and engaged (potential) clients abound. On this occasion, Moumita explains new plans from the Democrats for a “Plan B” after a Pathway to Citizenship provision was rejected. Straight-to-the-point explainer.
- 12 4. Law Firm Introductory – Why We Do What We Do
- 13 5. The Gibson Firm: Good Messaging With ‘Heart’
- 13.0.0.1 Gibson firm’s video is well shot and creates a message with impact, bolstered by testimonials from clients that will work to create trust in what the law firm can do. It also provides some human connection via the narrator so that you can bond and identify with him through a purely human touch to the story.
- 14 6. A Unique Big Law Take on Law Recruitment
- 15 7. The Tough Guy Personal Injury Lawyer Piece
- 16 8. Porter Wright – Passion Project Success
- 16.0.0.1 Here is a law firm video (the latest in their series on this event) that has moved away from the issue of ‘the law’ as such by taking an entirely different approach, looking at the firm’s lawyer competing in a bike race raising money for cancer. With strong emotional impact (always a powerful approach in any marketing) the video creates a strong bond with the lawyers through their sheer humanity.
- 17 Conclusion
Well made videos (and we’re not talking top-shelf, high end videos here, just content that is thought through and executed properly) can generate better search engine optimization and increase your law firm’s engagement with your target audience.
Simply put – you can convince potential clients that your firm is the one they need.
All of which explains why the use of video continues to grow massively.
And its popularity is growing.
Research by Passle, a marketing platform for professional services firms, shows that 144 of the top 200 firms used the video platform. US personal injury firm Morgan & Morgan was the most popular, registering more than eight million views. Jones Day, which came second, registered 265,884 views.
The Video Marketing Statistics Tell The Story
Video content creation is a proven success across multiple professions and industries.
In 2021, research provided some interesting stats, including –
- Marketers using video can grow their revenue potential almost 50 per cent faster than those who do not do so
- 96 per cent of those using video had used video for an explanation video while 84 per cent said video had convinced them to use a service or buy a product by watching a video
- Over 90 per cent of marketers regard the use of video as a key part of their marketing strategy, continuing its rapid growth.
According to research, almost 90 per cent of marketing professionals use video for marketing – and lawyers are catching on quickly.
Why Video Marketing for Lawyers?
The easiest video marketing question to answer.
With over one billion hours of YouTube video, the growth of the market is such that it is a law marketing opportunity that cannot be ignored.
Statistics from Statista show that in the United States alone 85 per cent of all internet users watched video content months.
The major group is, not unexpectedly, the younger age group (24-34 year olds) and adult males spend 40 per cent more time watching than females.
Video certainly extends to marketing for brands, including lawyers. A Hubspot survey showed that 54 per cent of consumers want to see more video from a brand or business.
But what about lawyers? What do the figures state about their use of video?
A recent video marketing report showed the following compelling statistics for lawyers using video marketing –
- Over 33 per cent of law firm clients start looking for a lawyer online.
- Almost 96 per cvent of people seeking legal advice begin their search online.
- Law firms using video invariably report a major jump in traffic to their websit
What Sort of Video?
Video comes in many sizes and shapes, to use a clothing analogy. There are different types that may or may not work for your firm but you should look carefully at what and how you can use video to ‘sell your firm’ in the most effective way.
And that does not mean just using Saul Goldsmith-style ranting. It means, for instance, providing interviews, backgrounds, information about legal changes and more.
Explainer videos are ideal for lawyers where they can explain new developments in law and how to understand or interpret changes occurring in any area of law – new or old.
According to Wyzowl, the most common videos created are –
- Explainer videos – 72 per cent
- Presentation videos – 49 per cent
- Testimonial videos – 48 per cent
- Sales videos – 42 per cent
- Video ads – 42 per cent
These are the sort of videos that create huge uptake if they answer questions that clients (and potential clients) want the answers to.
Putting them into practice is not difficult – nor are the technical requirements to provide a quality video that can be uploaded to your law firm channel
There are other video types too, of course, such as video blogs (vlogs), video interviews, tutorials, reviews, live streams, testimonials, introductory or other service-related videos.
The list of videos and their types is substantial, providing major opportunities for smart law marketers to get into the video marketing arena via any one of many access points.
Viewers will tend to watch social media often without sound and the vast majority of Facebook social media videos is watched with the sound switched off. You need to ensure that you are ‘capturing with captions’ so ensure you have captions included when you upload your video.
8 Standout Law Firm Marketing Videos
Let’s look at some video marketing success stories, conveying what they need to to promote your firm, ranging from recruitment marketing, firm marketing and helpful, explanatory videos adding authority by explaining legal changes.
1. Jones Days’ Law Recruitment Video
There can be a certain sameness to law recruitment videos, but Jones Day have really focused on the key question that lawyers seeking to work at the firm would want to know – Why work there. The lawyers discuss their firm experiences and why they joined, explaining the benefits and first year experiences.
2. Law Firm ‘About Us’ Video – Small Firm – Big Vision
Here’s a small Australian law firm that has been able to develop the culture and character of the firm and what motivates it in a way that generates personality and resonance for those watching a video that generates high views. There is an authenticity that creates a strong impression
3. Legal Explainer – What’s Happening in Your Area of Expertise?
This video from attorney Moumita Rahman is from the ‘hot’ immigration area where law changes and engaged (potential) clients abound. On this occasion, Moumita explains new plans from the Democrats for a “Plan B” after a Pathway to Citizenship provision was rejected. Straight-to-the-point explainer.
4. Law Firm Introductory – Why We Do What We Do
This South Carolina law firm did a great job through its storytelling and explaining how they started in the profession and what motivates them. A useful and engaging approach to providing emotional resonance to the introduction to the firm.
5. The Gibson Firm: Good Messaging With ‘Heart’
Gibson firm’s video is well shot and creates a message with impact, bolstered by testimonials from clients that will work to create trust in what the law firm can do. It also provides some human connection via the narrator so that you can bond and identify with him through a purely human touch to the story.
6. A Unique Big Law Take on Law Recruitment
This presentation displays the energy and creativity (and the audience) of a vlogger who has worked with the support of Linklaters to create a video about working for the firm. Instant appeal and engagement through the use of someone using the video tool and in the right demographic.
7. The Tough Guy Personal Injury Lawyer Piece
This video from Nussbaum Law has high production values as it focuses on the principal who explains his passion for his work and his background, bringing in the tough attorney combined with the humanity of doing something better for his clients.
8. Porter Wright – Passion Project Success
Here is a law firm video (the latest in their series on this event) that has moved away from the issue of ‘the law’ as such by taking an entirely different approach, looking at the firm’s lawyer competing in a bike race raising money for cancer. With strong emotional impact (always a powerful approach in any marketing) the video creates a strong bond with the lawyers through their sheer humanity.
Conclusion
Finally, you should also make sure you measure your results so you know how you’re going with your video marketing and how you can improve or add additional, valuable videos from a marketing viewpoint.
The number of views is certainly a good metric to watch, obviously. But viewing is not everything as you are really looking at the leads your video can generate. After all, one quality new client can make your video efforts very well worth while. A single valuable client can make your law firm video marketing efforts the holy grail of marketing. For many lawyers, it already is.