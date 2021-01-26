Waco Lord of the Rings References In Weird Hobbit Brief

Insurrectionist and lawyer Paul Davis is also, it would appear, a Lord of the Rings fan. So much so, in fact, that his Rings-related court filings following the storming of the Capitol has been replete with references to Mordor and the like – and much-mocked too.

To recap the Davis scenario since 2021 began, he took his new job at appropriately named (for Davis) Goosehead Insurance on January 1, participated in the insurrection five days later and prior to his being fired from his new job filed an election challenge seeking to have all members of Congress and President Joe BIden barred from holding public office.

An amended temporary restraining order in the case has opened thus:

2. “Gondor has no King,” to invoke a very appropriate quote from the J.R.R. Tolkien epic classic, “Lord of the Rings.”

Davis is a member of the Texas bar, associate general counsel and former director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance. He posted his coup exploits on Instagram where he was quickly identified.

Davis, along with Kellye SoRelle — a lawyer and failed candidate for the Texas House of Representatives — filed his complaint in Texas with a range of bewildering claims that were ostensibly claimed on behalf of Blacks and Latinos, along with various individuals

The lawsuit claims that the defendants – all of them – made changes to election laws in advance of the 2020 election in violation of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) which resulted in civil rights violations.

The only result, it claims, is the invalidation of the election.

Maybe this is something that lends itself to Tolkien and The Hobbit –