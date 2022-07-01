Webb Henderson – Diana Biscoe appointed partner

We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Diana Biscoe as a partner of Webb Henderson, effective 1 July 2022.

Diana practises as a disputes, competition, consumer and regulatory lawyer and joined Webb Henderson in Sydney in March 2013. Diana has worked closely with Andrew Christopher, Tom Bridges and the broader Webb Henderson team on a wide range of significant disputes, competition and regulatory assignments.

Competition and disputes group senior partner Andrew Christopher said he “is very pleased and excited to welcome Diana as a partner. Diana is recognised in the market as a genuine expert in her chosen area of practice and one of the brightest young competition and disputes lawyer in town. Diana is very committed to her chosen area of practice and has a strong client focus.”

“We are very excited by Diana’s promotion to the partnership, as are our clients”, commented Angus Henderson. “Diana is emerging as a leading practitioner and her promotion to the partner branks represents Webb Henderson’s continued focus on competition, consumer and regulatory law. It is very pleasing to see Diana promoted to the partnership after over 9 years of practising at Webb Henderson.”