Weil Creates Bespoke ESG Program in Partnership with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford

LONDON, May 18, 2022: LawFuel.com – International law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is working with Oxford University’s Saïd Business School to create a specialist ESG-focused training program for its London-based lawyers to build on Weil’s extensive experience in the ESG space and further equip Weil lawyers with the latest thought leadership and advisory skills to help guide clients through the dynamic ESG landscape.

The purpose-built program will cover the role of ESG in investing, reporting and metrics, ESG-linked financing, sustainable finance, and future trends affecting all areas of our clients’ businesses.

Commenting on the program, Weil Executive Partner Barry Wolf said: “We are delighted to be working with Saïd Business School to create a bespoke ESG training program for our lawyers in the London office. Each module has been carefully designed to ensure our tailored approach is aligned to the ever-increasing needs of our clients in this critical area.”

“To collaborate with a world-renowned business school such as Oxford Saïd to deliver thought leadership and training which draws from Oxford University’s research and programs in social finance and impact investing will enable our participating lawyers to help guide our clients through the opportunities and challenges presented by ESG in all aspects of their business,” added Michael Francies, Managing Partner of Weil’s London office.

Trang Chu, Program Director of the ESG Sustainability Program and Associate Fellow at Oxford Saïd commented: “For us at Saïd Business School, sustainable business is critical to tackling the climate change challenge and essential to building a new, durable, regenerative and just economic system. We are pleased to be an academic partner to Weil and to support their professionals in developing their expertise on sustainability matters of most importance to their clients across all aspects of their practice. We look forward to our partnership with Weil as they invest to support their clients in their efforts towards a sustainable future; an integral focus for our Executive Education at Oxford too.”