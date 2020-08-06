Welcome to the All-New Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is not only moving offices to the swanky new Commercial Bay development in Auckland – but today it has also unveiled its new image with new branding and a new website.

Clients & Markets Director, Kate Packer said in a press statement today, “How we present ourselves is important for our sense of belonging as well as client perception, experience and engagement. The refresh allows the brand to reflect and keep pace with who we are as a firm, our values, the way we work and the results we help our clients achieve.”

With a nod to the past, Chapman Tripp has retained elements of its previous logo-mark shape and colour. Now modernised, the refreshed brand is intended to strongly represent the human nature of the firm. The dynamic, future-proofed design includes animated spiral patterns said to reflect the ever-changing nature of the legal environment for our people, our clients and our community.

“Ultimately, a brand refresh not only demonstrates to the wider market that we’re modern, it also shows that we’re connected to changing and adapting to the world we live and work in,” said Packer, who was also the Brand Refresh Project team lead.

“Our refreshed brand is our differentiator. It creates a sense of momentum for everyone at Chapman Tripp, and something we are collectively proud of,” she said.

Alongside the visual refresh, Chapman Tripp is taking advantage of the opportunity to further leverage innovation. This includes identifying changes to help support the firm’s sustainability efforts, and moving away from unnecessary printing and waste.

The brand refresh also coincides with the firm’s Auckland office moving into the PwC Tower at Commercial Bay. Chapman Tripp will occupy Levels 33, 34 and 35 of the Tower from Monday 10 August.