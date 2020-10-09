Wellington Law Firm Merger Succeeds

David Chapman

Boutique Wellington firms Chapman Tong Law and Succeed Legal have merged with effect from 1 October 2020. The merged firm will operate as Succeed Legal with Chapman Tong Law principal’s David Chapman and Jeff Tong joining Succeed Legal as consultants.

Succeed Legal principal Lloyd Davies says that “David and Jeff have a reputation for delivering exceptional legal services to the Wellington market and we are delighted to have such a high calibre team join us”.

Succeed Legal has been building a strong presence since its establishment in 2014, and now has 12 professional staff who bring a wealth of expertise and experience. The firm provides a range of services to privately-owned businesses, trustees, not for profit/charitable organisations and private individuals, and prides itself in providing cost-effective legal services and solutions that meet clients’ needs.