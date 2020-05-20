What’s the Future of Contact Tracing in New Zealand – The Privacy Implications

Karen Ngan, Simpson Grierson – “Contact tracing” is one of the phrases Covid-19 has introduced into our everyday vernacular and even our legislation. Most New Zealand businesses, including retail stores, malls, cafes, cinemas and gyms, are now able to operate if they comply with public health guidelines, including the COVID-19 Public Health Response (Alert Level 2) Order 2020.
One of the requirements imposed by the Order is for businesses to keep records to enable contact tracing. The question now is how do we effectively contact trace on national scale, which practicably
means digitally, while keeping within our current regulatory regime?
In this article, we comment on the data privacy issues involved, and look at what the public sector or any business looking to develop or implement digital contact tracing solutions should consider.
Read the article here on the LexisNexis Resources Site
New Zealand News
- NZ Law Firms Cut Graduate Programmes and Law Jobs Amid Pandemic PanicLaw firms have faced challenges over their graduate programmes amid the […]
- What’s the Future of Contact Tracing in New Zealand – The Privacy ImplicationsKaren Ngan, Simpson Grierson – “Contact tracing” is one of the […]
- DLA Piper NZ Cuts Partner Drawings and Pay, But Avoids RedundanciesDLA Piper’s New Zealand office has cut partner drawings and staff […]
- Bob Jones On The Inane Dictates Of The Lockdown & The Worse Crisis To ComeBob Jones – The NZ Herald recently highlighted the suicide of a young […]
- NZ Bar Association- A much-needed win for “Ahui ki te Ture, Access to Justice”The 2020 Budget delivers Pro Bono Clearing House funding The New […]
- Former Judge Asks – ‘What Price Liberty & The Virus?’Tony Willy* In the long march of British history Britains have […]
Leave a Reply