White & Case Arbitration Lawyer Appointed QC

61 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Powered by LawFuel – Global law firm White & Case LLP international arbitration partner Andrew de Lotbinière McDougall has been appointed Queen’s Counsel (QC) by Her Majesty the Queen on the advice of the Lord Chancellor, Robert Buckland QC MP, following recommendation by the independent Queen’s Counsel Selection Panel.

“Congratulations to Andrew on this significant achievement,” said White & Case partner Dipen Sabharwal QC, Regional Section Head, EMEA Disputes. “Andrew’s well-deserved appointment to QC recognizes his skill and expertise as an advocate.”

The award of QC (also known as silk) is for excellence in advocacy and is made to advocates who have rights of audience in the higher courts of England and Wales and who have demonstrated the competencies in the requisite framework to a standard of excellence. Andrew will formally become a silk when he makes his declaration before the Lord Chancellor at a ceremony on 16 March 2020 at Westminster Hall. His appointment follows those of London-based partners Dipen Sabharwal and Aloke Ray to QC last year.

“Andrew’s appointment reflects the international strengths of our dispute capabilities in Paris and the quality of our arbitration practice,” said White & Case Paris Office Executive Partner Denise Diallo. “Andrew is a skilled advocate and a highly respected member of the Firm.”

Andrew McDougall is a Paris-based partner in the International Arbitration Practice and a member of the Firm’s elected Partnership Committee. He serves on the Firm’s Global Women’s Initiative Committee and formerly served as chair of the EMEA Operations Council and head of the EMEA Disputes Section. Andrew is qualified to practice in England and Wales, France, Quebec, Ireland and Ontario.

Recent LawFuel Posts