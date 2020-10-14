White & Case Promote 40 New Partners Globally

New partner, Valerie Menard

White & Case LLP has promoted 40 lawyers around the world to its partnership. The promotions are effective on January 1, 2021 and represent 11 of the Firm’s global practices and 17 locations.

“Our new partners have shown consistent and longstanding dedication to their clients and to our Firm,” said White & Case Chair Hugh Verrier. “Their focus on delivering outstanding client service will help the Firm grow and succeed in the years ahead. I look forward to seeing their energy and enthusiasm help drive the Firm forward.”

Listed by the regions in which they are based, our new partners are:

Americas

Hamad Al-Hoshan has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice in New York. Hamad represents sponsors, investment and commercial banks, and investment funds in the development, financing, acquisition and sale of assets in the oil & gas, infrastructure and power sectors.

Elizabeth Devine has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in New York, Elizabeth represents issuers and underwriters in whole-business securitizations, and advises underwriters and investment managers in US and cross-border CLO issuances and other complex structured products including receivables transactions, investment funds and structured credit facilities.

Morgan Hollins has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Houston, Morgan advises on a range of domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments and joint ventures, across industries including oil & gas, solar and financial services.

Charles Koster has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in New York, Charles advises senior lenders, unsecured noteholders and other interested parties in both chapter 11 proceedings and large out-of-court workouts.

Carlos Mainero Ruíz has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Mexico City, Carlos advises issuers, underwriters, purchasers, sellers, investors, lenders and borrowers in securities offerings, stock and asset acquisitions, financings and joint ventures.

John Padro has been named a partner in our Global Intellectual Property Practice in New York. John focuses on patent litigation, specifically with high-profile technology companies, as well as in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. He also works on transactional matters, including due diligence and licensing related to intellectual property rights.

Christopher Peponis has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice, based in Houston. Christopher advises clients on structured transactions in the energy industry, including project development, joint ventures, and sale and purchase agreements across the upstream, downstream and midstream oil & gas sectors, with a particular focus on LNG and maritime matters.

Rafael Roberti has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in New York, Rafael focuses on domestic and cross-border financings, advising investment banks and corporates on high yield debt offerings, liability management transactions and structured financings in the US, South America and elsewhere.

Kristen Röhr has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in New York, Kristen focuses on representing corporate clients and private equity funds on domestic and cross-border mergers, acquisitions and equity investments in a broad range of industries.

Keith Schomig has been named a partner in our Global Trade Practice. Based in Washington, DC, Keith focuses on CFIUS and foreign ownership, control or influence (FOCI) matters before the US Departments of Defense and Energy. He has advised clients on numerous CFIUS reviews and investigations and a variety of FOCI mitigation and compliance matters.

Catherine Simonsen has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Los Angeles, Catherine represents clients involved in high-stakes litigation and complex business disputes, with a particular focus on class actions, antitrust and appellate work. She has advised clients from the consumer products, technology, automotive, transportation and entertainment industries.

Suni Sreepada has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice in New York. Suni advises corporate clients and private equity funds on public and private mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity investments and other general corporate and corporate governance matters.

Sven Volkmer has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in New York, Sven advises clients on complex commercial and investment arbitrations, with a focus on energy-related disputes.

EMEA

Deji Adegoke has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in London, Deji acts for lenders, sponsors and borrowers in project finance transactions, reserve-based lendings and corporate and acquisition financings across the oil & gas, mining, infrastructure and telecommunications sectors.

Kamran Ahmad has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in London, Kamran advises sponsors, borrowers, lenders and investors across infrastructure, power & renewables, mining & metals and oil & gas. He covers a range of financing techniques including project finance, project bonds, hybrid finance structures, as well as commodity-based structures, including reserve-based lending, royalty and prepayment finance.

Giuseppe Barra Caracciolo has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in Milan, Giuseppe advises investors, originators, arrangers and trustees on major banking, asset and acquisition financing transactions including syndicated loans, bilateral loans, real estate financings and leveraged buyouts, as well as on securitizations and other receivables transactions.

Nicola Chapman has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice in London. Nicola advises private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies and other corporate borrowers on a range of domestic and cross-border transactions including leveraged acquisition finance and general bank lending.

Lucas De Ferrari has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice. Based in Paris, Lucas focuses on commercial and investment arbitration, particularly in the construction, infrastructure and energy sectors.

Jan Ole Eichstädt has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Jan Ole advises private equity firms and other financial sponsors, as well as corporate investors, on privately negotiated transactions and public takeovers. He also advises on management participations and co-investment plans.

Said Hanafi has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Cairo, Said focuses on general corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets. He also advises on financing arrangements, legal disputes and complex negotiations with government agencies and authorities.

Zelda Hunter has been named a partner in our Global International Arbitration Practice in Geneva. Zelda has broad commercial, telecommunications, energy, shipping and construction expertise, focusing on complex, cross-border disputes, including advising clients on award enforcement and set-aside measures and applications for interim relief.

Jérémie Jourdan has been named a partner in our Global Antitrust Practice. Based in Brussels, Jérémie advises clients on antitrust and merger control proceedings before the European Commission, the French competition authority and other courts.

Rafał Kamiński has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice. Based in Warsaw, Rafał focuses on equity capital markets, including commercial and securities law, as well as corporate governance issues.

Jonas Lagerroos has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Stockholm, Jonas advises private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as fast-growth companies on equity investments, acquisitions and divestitures, and on management participation and co-investment plans.

Margot Lindsay has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in London, Margot advises listed and private companies, financial sponsors and international corporates across industries on international and domestic public and private M&A, joint ventures, reorganizations and general corporate advisory matters.

Valérie Ménard has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Paris, Valérie focuses on employment issues for corporate clients, particularly in restructuring matters, internal investigations, and pre-contentious and litigation matters. She also manages cross-border matters involving data privacy issues.

Tarek Mohanna has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Cairo, Tarek focuses on energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, telecommunications, government relations and investment banking across a number of product areas including project finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital market transactions and financing arrangements in the Middle East.

Roman Picherack has been named a partner in our Global Debt Finance Practice. Based in Paris, Roman advises financial institutions, corporates, private credit funds and private equity funds on a wide range of domestic and cross-border financing transactions.

James Pullen has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in London, James advises on real estate-focused transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity and joint ventures, and advises a wide range of stakeholders across these transactions.

Morvyn Radlow has been named a partner in our Global Financial Restructuring and Insolvency Practice. Based in London, Morvyn focuses on complex financial restructurings and insolvencies, advising on loan sale and purchase transactions in addition to formal insolvencies and distressed debt investments.

Jenna Rennie has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice in London. Jenna advises on disputes in the technology and financial services sectors, acting for corporates and multinational clients in disputes before the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, as well as in arbitrations under UNCITRAL and ICSID rules.

Jean-Lou Salha has been named a partner in our Global White Collar Practice. Based in Paris, Jean-Lou acts as a litigator and advisor to financial institutions and corporates on compliance advice and criminal investigations by French and foreign authorities, particularly in matters involving anti-bribery and anti-money laundering, anti-tax fraud and anti-bribery regulations.

Sébastien Seele has been named a partner in our Global Capital Markets Practice in Frankfurt. Sébastien advises investors, as well as banks and other capital providers, on complex, cross-border finance transactions such as leveraged and investment-grade acquisition and corporate financings, real estate loans and financial restructurings.

Swati Tripathi has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice in London. Swati advises corporate, sovereign, private equity and financial institutions clients on cross-border disputes before English courts and in international arbitrations under LCIA, ICC and SIAC Rules. She advises clients on contractual and shareholder/joint-venture disputes, insolvencies, freezing orders and other injunctions, and conflict-of-laws issues.

Sara Vanetta has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Berlin, Sara focuses on insurance law, with particular experience in D&O insurance. She also represents corporate and financial institutions clients in class actions brought by investors on the grounds of alleged deficiencies in prospectuses or investment advice and against claims for damages brought by consumers.

Nicole Vella has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in London, Nicole advises private equity firms, infrastructure funds, financial sponsors, founders and corporate management teams on acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, co-investments, restructurings and management incentive arrangements.

Gero von Jhering has been named a partner in our Global Commercial Litigation Practice. Based in Hamburg, Gero represents clients in litigation and arbitration, with a focus on multijurisdictional litigation and trade, contract, insolvency, competition and corporate law.

Tomislav Vrabec has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Based in Frankfurt, Tomislav represents private equity firms and other financial sponsors, as well as corporate investors, on a wide range of corporate transactions. He also advises on management participations and co-investment plans.

Maciej Zalewski has been named a partner in our Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, based in Warsaw. Maciej focuses on corporate and commercial law, with an emphasis on mergers & acquisitions, procurement, and on aerospace and defense companies, real estate and retail.

Asia- Pacific

Candice Ota has been named a partner in our Global Project Development and Finance Practice. Based in Melbourne, Candice advises sponsors, lenders and borrowers in Australia, Africa, Latin America and the United States on the development, financing and acquisition of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors.