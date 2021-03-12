White & Case UK Retains 14 Out Of 17 Trainees

Powered by LawFuel – Global law firm White & Case LLP will retain 82 percent of its London trainees who are due to qualify in March 2021, after 14 of 17 trainees were offered and accepted positions at the Firm.

“The quality of our training programme, combined with a highly competitive salary and benefits package, positions White & Case as a destination firm for talented and ambitious trainee lawyers,” said White & Case partner Inigo Esteve, who heads the trainee solicitor programme in London. “The training equips our lawyers with the skills and experience to succeed in the global practices they join, preparing them to advise leading global clients on their most important, complex, cross-border matters.”

The newly qualified lawyers join global practices including Antitrust, Commercial Litigation, Debt Finance, Financial Restructuring and Insolvency, Intellectual Property, International Arbitration and Mergers & Acquisitions. Two trainees are joining the Firm’s offices in Dubai and Geneva, reflecting the global importance of English law expertise at White & Case.

Melissa Butler, White & Case Office Executive Partner in London, said: “As we mark 50 years in London, our long history of success in this market ensures that White & Case attracts and retains top legal talent at every level in the profession. Our trainees join a programme that has launched hundreds of successful legal careers and a firm where the business need for English law qualified lawyers in London and throughout our offices worldwide continues, despite the global coronavirus pandemic and other ongoing economic and political uncertainties.”

The White & Case trainee solicitor programme in London has been established for 23 years and has an average retention rate of 85 percent since 2015. It provides experience working on complex, cross-border matters and provides an opportunity to work in an overseas office for six months.