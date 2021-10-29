Who Are The Emerging Young Litigators?

LawFuel is seeking the emerging litigators – barristers or firm staff solicitors. We’re looking for those young (under 35, but we’re not ageist) litigators who impress.
Please also provide any additional information regarding your selection as for the most part they will not be well known at this stage.
Complete our form so that we can compile our short list of the new litigation talent. All contact details and names are confidential and merely for authenticity.
Add as many future litigators as you think merit inclusion – with reasons, thank you.
We will publish the short-list of emerging ‘Power Litigators’ in November.
We appreciate your assistance and look forward to your contribution.