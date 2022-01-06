Who Should Be LawFuel’s Lawyer of the Year, 2021? Have your say?

Biggest Job Market Trends Coming in 2022 From diversity improvement to work-from-home requirements and workplace flexibility, the developing trends in the jobs market mean some big changes are coming - or being reinforced for you - in 2022. We know that the global job market has been through a huge amount of upheaval over the last two years thanks largely to the […]

Be Authentic in 2022 Surely one of the greatest attributes anyone can demonstrate in their life and work is to be authentic. Kiwi newsreader Oriini Kaipara has just made history by becoming the first person to present primetime news with a traditional facial tattoo. For Māori women the moko was a rite of passage, marking the passage between girl […]

Bishop Tutu's Stand Against Injustice Bishop Desmond M. Tutu, who died in recent days, had used his pulpit and uplifting oratory to help remove apartheid in South Africa, following which he became a leading advocate of peaceful reconciliation in the country. His legacy of fighting injustice is something that applies to lawyers in particular, including those who witness unfairness or […]

5 Tips To Help Graduate Lawyers When starting a career in legal practice, there are a handful of things that all graduate lawyers should be aware of, writes Selina Nikoloudakis. I have five tips for graduates as they embark upon a career in law: Know what you don’t know When you first start practising, the tasks you will be asked to […]