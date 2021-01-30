Will Big Law Firms Require COVID Vaccinations Before Lawyers Return

One Big Law firm, Davis Wright Tremaine, is requiring its attorneys and legal staff receive the COVID-19 vaccination before returning to work and it seems likely that other large firms will require the same.

As the vaccine becomes more available, the health issue for law firms will once again require many to ensure staff and partners receive the vaccination.

Davis Wright have offered paid time off for staff recovering from the vaccine and will also make it available where possible.

The firm is the first to make the requirement of staff, but others may well follow.

The policy will “safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our clients and visitors, and our communities,” Managing Partner Jeff Gray said in a statement. “We need everyone’s help to be able to get back to more normalized operations as quickly as we can.”

More Big Law firms will require vaccines for returning to work now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized several of them, said Peter Zeughauser, a legal strategist and consultant.